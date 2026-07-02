Apple plans 10 million foldable iPhones, launches 5 new models by 2027: Nikkei Asia

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Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices in HK, Mac mini up 41pc
26-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket
25-06-2026 20:49 HKT
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
18-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
18-06-2026 15:51 HKT
Apple to raise prices due to memory chip shortage, CEO Cook tells WSJ
18-06-2026 11:00 HKT
Apple bets on overdue Siri fix to close AI gap
09-06-2026 06:23 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT