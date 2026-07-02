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FINANCE

Apple plans 10 million foldable iPhones, launches 5 new models by 2027: Nikkei Asia

FINANCE
37 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS

Apple has raised its production target for the foldable iPhone to 10 million units, up from a previous estimate of 7 to 8 million units, with market forecasts that its selling price will be higher, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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International Data Corporation previously estimated that Apple's first foldable phone will be priced at between US$2,500 and US$3,000 on average. Nikkei Asia reported that Apple is planning its largest launch scale in recent years, with at least five new iPhone models to be released between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027. The company is also taking proactive measures to secure component supplies amid persistent shortages.

It was reported that Apple has informed some suppliers that it forecasts producing up to 85 million new iPhones in the second half of this year, 70 million of which will include the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

The market expects Apple to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Ultra in September. The foldable iPhone Ultra may be released after the iPhone 18 Pro series, but it is still expected to hit the market this year. The iPhone 18, meanwhile, is expected to launch in spring next year, which would extend the iPhone 17's market lifecycle from the typical 12 months to about 18 months

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone UltraiPhone 17Apple

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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