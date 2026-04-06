logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

High-stakes Iran raid: US Special Forces rescue downed F-15 airman in daring operation

WORLD
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo from Reuters)
(File photo from Reuters)

In a dramatic and highly perilous operation that has captured global attention, the United States military has successfully rescued an airman who was stranded deep inside Iran after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The complex mission involved hundreds of special forces personnel, dozens of aircraft, and a critical behind-the-scenes deception campaign orchestrated by the CIA.

A race against time in hostile territory

The entire rescue mission was a masterclass in high-risk execution. According to details revealed by President Trump after the successful operation, the US deployed approximately 200 special operations soldiers, including members of the renowned SEAL Team Six, who were famously involved in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

The mission unfolded deep in the mountainous terrain of southwestern Iran, with American attack aircraft providing crucial fire support.

Initially, there was significant concern within the US command that the distress signals from the downed weapons systems officer could be an elaborate trap set by Iran to lure American forces into an ambush.

After intercepting the crewman's signal, intelligence officials spent precious time verifying its authenticity.

Once confirmed on Saturday morning, the information was relayed to the Pentagon and the White House, which immediately ordered the rescue. An official familiar with the operation noted the incredible speed of the response, stating that American aircraft were airborne within eight hours and had arrived in Iran in under twelve.

The CIA's crucial role in deception

Beyond the daring raid by special forces, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) played a pivotal, behind-the-scenes role in locating the airman and misdirecting Iranian pursuit efforts. The New York Times reported that the stranded officer hid in the mountains for over 24 hours.

During this time, the CIA used its proprietary technology to pinpoint his location while simultaneously planting false intelligence within Iran to draw enemy forces away from his hiding spot, buying invaluable time for the rescue team.

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman explained in a Fox News interview that the agency deliberately misled Iran into believing the US was preparing for a sea-based rescue. This diversionary tactic drew Iranian attention to the coast, while the actual extraction was secretly carried out from the mountains. The CIA was tasked with both tracking the airman's position and monitoring the movements of Iranian forces closing in.

A survivor's ordeal and a daring extraction

The rescued airman endured a grueling ordeal. After ejecting from his stricken jet on Friday, he suffered an ankle injury but knew he could not stay put. He bravely climbed a 7,000-foot mountain ridge, found shelter in a rock crevice, and began transmitting intermittent signals from his personal beacon, carefully limiting the transmissions to avoid detection.

As the special operations team closed in on the officer's hillside position, US warplanes launched preemptive airstrikes on the surrounding area. They also jammed electronic signals and bombed main roads to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the location first.

President Trump monitored the entire operation from the White House Situation Room and later confirmed that there were no American casualties. He stated that Iranian forces had used a shoulder-fired missile to bring down the F-15E, an event he described as them just "getting lucky."

In an interview with Axios after the rescue, Trump revealed the intense pressure of the situation, explaining that thousands of hostile individuals, including locals incentivized by a government bounty, were hunting for the American pilot.

The President recounted how US officials, after receiving a radio message, briefly feared the pilot had been captured and that Iran was "sending fake signals" to bait them. Ultimately, technology led the rescue team to the rock crevice where the airman was hiding, bringing the tense international incident to a successful close.

 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hungary prepares to vote as Orban's future hangs in balance
WORLD
15 mins ago
Intelligence head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, media say
WORLD
23 mins ago
wreckage of a drone that North Korea claims originated from South Korea, and brought down by specialised electronic warfare assets after violating North Korean airspace. (AFP)
South Korea president says regrets 'reckless' drones sent to North
WORLD
2 hours ago
A satellite image shows the Bobrykivske gold mine in occupied Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, in this handout image taken on April 18, 2025.
41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, official says
WORLD
4 hours ago
File Photo
Falling debris injures one after attack intercepted in UAE
WORLD
5 hours ago
This screengrab taken from a NASA livestream shows the Orion spacecraft with one of its four solar array panels, with the Moon in the distance, on April 5, 2026. (AFP)
Artemis mission approaches lunar loop for first flyby since 1972
WORLD
5 hours ago
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on April 6, 2026. (AFP)
Defiant Iran ramps up attacks after Trump warning
WORLD
5 hours ago
Cambodia unveils world's first statue of landmine-detecting rat Magawa
WORLD
11 hours ago
Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply
WORLD
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Lebanon president calls for Israel talks to prevent Gaza-style destruction
WORLD
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.