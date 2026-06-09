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WORLD

Fashion chain heir named suspect in father's death

WORLD
53 mins ago

by

Melody Chan

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Mango logo is displayed. Reuters
Mango logo is displayed. Reuters

In Catalonia, Spain, fashion retailer Mango's vice chairman, Jonathan Andic, was arrested last month over his suspected involvement with the death of his father, Isak Andic, who founded the brand.

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The case may have been motivated by a dispute over inheritance rights, according to East Week magazine, The Standard's sister publication.

Jonathan has since said he was stepping down temporarily from his role as the fashion group's vice chair.

Isak had been Catalonia's wealthiest individual when he fell to his death from a cliff a year and a half ago.

On December 14, 2024, the then 71-year-old was hiking in the mountainous Montserrat natural park north of Barcelona with his eldest son, Jonathan. The two were alone when Isak reportedly fell into a 100-meter deep ravine.

Police initially classified the death as an accident, but a thorough investigation revealed that Jonathan's calls to emergency services and his police statements had discrepancies. The police also found that the footprints, manner of the fall, and Isak's injuries did not appear to be consistent with a simple slip.

Several items are important sources in the investigation, including Isak's phone, which was only used during the early moments of the hike despite Jonathan claiming his father snapped a photo near the cliff.

Another source is Jonathan's vehicle, which tracked the 45-year-old visiting the trail for several consecutive days ahead of the hike, leading investigators to suspect he may have scouted the area to plot a crime.

The relationship between the two was further probed by the police, in which text messages from Jonathan were found expressing resentment toward his father.

The fallout can even be traced back to 2015 when the Isak plunged his son into turmoil after reclaiming managerial authority. Isak's late partner, professional golfer Estefania Knuth, also spoke about the strained tensions between them that were linked to Isak's control over Mango.

Jonathan Andic was escorted by police at the courthouse to deposit the bail last month. Reuters
Jonathan Andic was escorted by police at the courthouse to deposit the bail last month. Reuters

Late last month, Jonathan was arrested and brought before the judge of Martorell. Although he was granted bail with a one-million-euro (HK$9 million) cash bond, he was ordered to surrender his passport and report to the court weekly. He continued to deny all charges.

However, the incident has dealt a blow to Mango's reputation, and global concerns over the company's succession, governance, and brand trust have emerged. Ownership has long remained in the hands of the Andic family: Jonathan and his two sisters, Judith and Sarah, collectively hold 95 percent of Mango's shares, with the remaining 5 percent held by chief executive Toni Ruiz.

Mango Fashion retailer Catalonia Spain Crime

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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