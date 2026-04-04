logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs

WORLD
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by SENIOR AIRMAN DANIELLE CHARMICHAEL / US AIR FORCE / AFP An A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog, peels away after receiving fuel over Idaho on November 25, 2020.
Photo by SENIOR AIRMAN DANIELLE CHARMICHAEL / US AIR FORCE / AFP An A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog, peels away after receiving fuel over Idaho on November 25, 2020.

US President Donald Trump on Friday asked lawmakers to approve a massive $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027, as the United States faces rising costs from its war with Iran and mounting global security commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The proposal would lift Pentagon spending by more than 40 percent in a single year -- the sharpest increase since World War II -- as Washington seeks to sustain military operations and rebuild depleted weapons stockpiles.

The request highlights the growing financial pressure of a conflict now in its fifth week, and sets up a political battle in Congress over how to fund a dramatic expansion of military spending.

US media -- citing closed-door congressional briefings -- have reported that the Iran war could be costing as much as $2 billion a day, underscoring the scale of the burden even before longer-term reconstruction and resupply costs are factored in.

To offset part of the increase, Trump is proposing around $73 billion in cuts to non-defense spending -- roughly 10 percent -- "reducing or eliminating woke, weaponized and wasteful programs, and by returning state and local responsibilities to their respective governments."

The president has framed the defense budget increase in urgent terms, arguing that military investment must take precedence during wartime, even at the expense of federal social programs.

"It's not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare," Trump said at a recent private event, adding that such responsibilities could be handled at the state level while Washington focuses on "military protection."

Democrats swiftly attacked the proposal, with the party's Senate budget leader Patty Murray warning it prioritized military spending over Americans' needs and accusing Trump of pursuing "reckless foreign wars."

"Donald Trump might be happy to spend more money on bombs in the Middle East than on families here in America -- but I am not," Murray said in a statement.

- 'Clear signal' -

The White House released the request as part of a detailed 92-page budget proposal, alongside summaries outlining its priorities across federal agencies.

The plan is not binding but serves as a statement of the administration's priorities as Congress begins drafting spending legislation, with lawmakers retaining the power to rewrite or reject it.

Trump is urging Congress to approve the bulk of the defense budget -- more than $1.1 trillion -- through the standard appropriations process, while seeking to pass a further $350 billion using a party-line mechanism that would not need Democratic support.

Republican leaders have shown openness to that approach, particularly as they push for higher defense and immigration enforcement spending.

But the plan may face resistance within Trump's own party, where some lawmakers are wary of deepening federal deficits.

The United States is already running annual shortfalls approaching $2 trillion, with total debt exceeding $39 trillion, leaving limited fiscal space for new spending without further widening the gap.

Lawmakers from both parties have also raised concerns about the scale of the proposed military increase, particularly as the administration has provided limited detail on the trajectory of the Iran conflict.

There is similar skepticism about the domestic cuts, many of which Congress has previously rejected. Spending bills passed earlier this year largely preserved funding for programs the White House is again seeking to reduce or eliminate.

Beyond defense, the administration is proposing increased funding for federal law enforcement, including a boost of more than $40 billion for the Justice Department.

Trump is also asking for $152 million to kickstart his pet project to reopen the notorious San Francisco Bay island prison Alcatraz -- a drop in the ocean compared with the total estimated cost of $2 billion.

The budget could add trillions more to the federal debt over the coming decade, but Republicans backed the push, saying the increase would help move US military spending toward five percent of GDP and strengthen deterrence.

Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers, the respective chairmen of the Senate and House armed services committees, praised Trump in a joint statement for "sending a clear signal for our allies and partners to build on recent progress and meet this benchmark alongside us."

AFP

White House$1.5 tndefense budgetIranwarcosts

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
WORLD
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
A placard is seen during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Iran executes two linked to opposition group, media say
WORLD
04-04-2026 17:30 HKT
A destroyed vehicle amid rubble at the site of a strike on a residential building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
WHO warns about attacks on Iran health facilities, regional threat
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:28 HKT
Gathered onlookers observe the B1 bridge damaged by a strike, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
WORLD
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
White House says Trump orders back pay from shutdown to all homeland security employees
WORLD
04-04-2026 13:58 HKT
Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
WORLD
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war
WORLD
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Iran's former top diplomat urges deal with US to end war
WORLD
03-04-2026 21:38 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.