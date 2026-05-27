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CHINA

China's top diplomat says hopes US, Iran reach compromise

CHINA
8 mins ago
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Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Motorists drive their vehicles near a large political billboard along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on May 26, 2026.
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Motorists drive their vehicles near a large political billboard along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on May 26, 2026.

China's top diplomat reiterated calls for parties involved in a fragile Middle East ceasefire to respect the truce, expressing hope that the United States and Iran would each make concessions, state media said Wednesday.

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Foreign minister Wang Yi during an open debate session of the UN Security Council came as Iran accused the United States of breaching the ceasefire and warning of retaliation.

US forces had attacked missile sites in southern Iran as well as boats trying to lay mines, threatening a deal to end the war.

China has been making efforts to resolve the conflict, and has maintained communication and coordination with the main parties involved, Wang told reporters at the UN session in New York on Tuesday.

"We hope that the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible," Wang said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

"We support the active mediation by Pakistan and other countries, and also support efforts made by the United States and Iran, respectively," Wang said.

He added that he hoped involved parties will "continue to meet each other halfway".

AFP

Chinatop diplomatUSIrancompromise

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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