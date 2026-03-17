logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump's Iran war duties, not China disputes, could delay Beijing summit, Bessent says

WORLD
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua
BessentHe LifengChina-US relations

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Reuters/File)
Any Trump-Xi rescheduling would be over logistics, Bessent says
WORLD
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US, China economic chiefs meet in Paris to clear path to Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on before an event celebrating 2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House on March 05, 2026. (AFP)
Chinese, US delegations meet for trade talks in Paris: state media
WORLD
15-03-2026 18:31 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US Treasury's Bessent to meet Chinese vice premier in France ahead of Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
13-03-2026 03:22 HKT
US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15 percent this week, Bessent says
FINANCE
04-03-2026 22:15 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as he speaks to the media, following the trade talks between the U.S. and China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
US Treasury Secretary Bessent says oil market well supplied amid Iran war
FINANCE
04-03-2026 21:30 HKT
Bessent says Senate Banking Committee agreed to proceed with hearings for Fed nominee Warsh
FINANCE
13-02-2026 23:06 HKT
Bessent says US, China could have very productive relationship
WORLD
11-02-2026 02:21 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's annual report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bessent says senior Treasury staff visited China last week
CHINA
10-02-2026 10:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Bessent not concerned about any Treasuries sell-off
FINANCE
21-01-2026 23:04 HKT
Stefanie Sun's two sold-out concerts at Kai Tak draw fans, boost local business
MUST READ
16-03-2026 03:25 HKT
The smart catering robot (GIS)
HK launches first 24/7  automated meal robot
NEWS
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT
Nine injured as car mounts pavement in Kowloon Bay
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.