Trump's Iran war duties, not China disputes, could delay Beijing summit, Bessent says

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Chinese, US delegations meet for trade talks in Paris: state media
15-03-2026 18:31 HKT
US Treasury Secretary Bessent says oil market well supplied amid Iran war
04-03-2026 21:30 HKT
Bessent says US, China could have very productive relationship
11-02-2026 02:21 HKT
Bessent says senior Treasury staff visited China last week
10-02-2026 10:24 HKT
US Treasury Secretary Bessent not concerned about any Treasuries sell-off
21-01-2026 23:04 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT