logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US Treasury Secretary Bessent doubles US long-bond buybacks in the face of surging yields

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US Treasury Secretary Bessent/Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Bessent/Reuters

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced a doubling of buyback sizes for 10- to 30-year Treasury debt securities to at least US$4 billion per operation, staunching at least temporarily a weeks-long upward march in yields that had unnerved global investors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The increase from previously planned US$2 billion buybacks will apply to the 10-year to 20-year sector and the 20-year to 30-year sector and will be effective September 9 through November 4, the department said in a statement.

The move was announced a day after a major bond selloff pushed the 30-year Treasury yield US30YT=RR to its highest level since 2007 amid worries of an imminent escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and rising concerns over a deteriorating U.S. fiscal picture as total public debt outstanding nears the US$40 trillion mark.

Yields had risen on Tuesday despite a previously scheduled US$2 billion buyback operation of 20-year and 30-year bonds that day.

The 30-year yields had hit a 19-year high of 5.34% on Tuesday but later subsided, and the Treasury's announcement drove them down further, to as low as 5.187%, marking the largest daily drop in yields since late June.

"This increase in buyback operation sizes reflects Treasury's desire to provide greater liquidity support in longer-dated nominal sectors where there is consistent strong sponsorship from market participants, as evidenced by the significant volume of high-quality offers Treasury routinely receives in longer-dated buyback operations," the Treasury said in a statement.

HIGHER YIELDS, HIGHER COSTS

Market analysts said Treasury's action reflects sensitivity to debt market pressures potentially becoming more problematic, adding to borrowing costs, keeping mortgage rates high and risking broader financial market dislocations.

"I think they fear the pain of 5% or higher yields on the long end, not only because it raises the interest rate costs for the government but also for the private sector," said Rene Albrecht, senior analyst at DZ Bank in Germany. "It's only three months until the midterm elections."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR also was lower on Wednesday, down 6 basis points to 4.65%.

"They have had to grab into the toolkit in order to get a hand on the recent rise in yields," Albrecht added.

The increase was the second time this month that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stepped in to try to counteract market moves, having joined Japan in an August 1 currency market intervention aimed at reversing the yen's slide to recent 40-year lows against the U.S. dollar.

"Bessent is again showing his tactical skill as an activist Treasury secretary — hitting bond shorts with a surprise announcement of an increased buyback program on an August day with thin liquidity and a lull in prior one-way bets on yields higher," Evercore ISI analysts said in a note to clients that also questioned whether the operation would have a lasting impact.

"The operation changes almost nothing in terms of the fundamentals, in particular the unchanged need to finance the tidal wave of hyperscaler debt in addition to very large government deficits. The increased size of the operations is modest relative to the flows in the Treasury market," Evercore ISI said.

The US$2 billion increase is a pittance compared to the US$32.2 trillion Treasury debt market as of Monday and about US$5.5 trillion in outstanding 20-year and 30-year bonds as of July 31. There was US$16.2 trillion of unmatured Treasury notes, which are issued at terms ranging from two to 10 years.

Overall public debt, including intergovernmental holdings, stood at US$39.99 trillion on Monday and is set to imminently breach the symbolic US$40 trillion mark.

BUYBACK SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS

The Treasury has for the last two years engaged in scheduled purchases of older-vintage securities prior to their maturity dates to provide liquidity support for those so-called off-the-run bills, notes and bonds.

The next currently scheduled buyback operation for 20- and 30-year bonds is set for September 24, with a 10- to 20-year buyback scheduled on September 10. The Treasury said it would publish an updated tentative buyback schedule at a later date.

Tuesday's buyback of 20- to 30-year bonds included purchases of US$1 billion of a bond maturing in 2048 and another US$1 billion of two bonds maturing in 2051, Treasury records show.

Investors had offered nearly US$20 billion of bonds to Treasury to repurchase in the Tuesday operation, which was the smallest amount investors have sought to sell back so far this year across 11 operations covering that maturity sector.

In its quarterly refunding announcement earlier this month, Treasury said it would repurchase up to US$69 billion of Treasuries across all maturities between August 6 and November 5. Three more buybacks of 20- to 30-year bonds and four of 10- to 20-year securities are scheduled in that window, adding at least an additional US$14 billion of liquidity support and bringing the maximum repurchases to US$83 billion.

Reuters

US TreasuryBessentlong-bond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Treasury's Bessent urges gas retailers to drop prices for US 250th birthday, says "we're watching"
FINANCE
30-06-2026 21:48 HKT
Satsuki Katayama. Reuters
Japan's Katayama held talks with US Treasury's Bessent on financial markets
FINANCE
23-06-2026 11:06 HKT
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, April 19, 2025. REUTERS
US Treasury's Bessent expects large Boeing order during China visit
FINANCE
14-05-2026 22:00 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives at Incheon International Airport ahead of a scheduled meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, in Incheon, South Korea, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He wrap up S. Korea talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
13-05-2026 10:19 HKT
Bessent vows 'constant and robust' US, Japan coordination on FX
FINANCE
12-05-2026 14:40 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US Treasury Secretary Bessent to meet Japan premier, BOJ governor next week, source says
WORLD
07-05-2026 12:50 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as he speaks to the media after two days of meetings with a Chinese delegation, in Paris, France, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
Bessent says Fed should 'wait and see' before lowering rates
WORLD
14-04-2026 15:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Treasury's Bessent says US has 'plenty' of funds for Iran war
WORLD
23-03-2026 03:38 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Trump's Iran war duties, not China disputes, could delay Beijing summit, Bessent says
WORLD
17-03-2026 03:47 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Reuters/File)
Any Trump-Xi rescheduling would be over logistics, Bessent says
WORLD
16-03-2026 20:31 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.