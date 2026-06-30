logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Treasury's Bessent urges gas retailers to drop prices for US 250th birthday, says "we're watching"

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged gasoline retailers on Tuesday to lower prices as the US celebrates its 250th birthday, reinforcing President Donald Trump's message with a warning that "we're watching."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I would encourage all the gasoline retailers, some of them are owned by Big Oil, some are independent, some are international convenience chains," Bessent said in an interview with Fox News. "I would encourage them to be good actors, especially in the 250th anniversary, because we're watching."

Bessent reprised his boss's threat to gas stations on Monday to lower prices immediately or face "big problems."

"If Retailers don't do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the US$2.50 (HK$19.5) a Gallon number," Trump wrote in a social media post. On Saturday, the United States celebrates its founding 250 years ago as it marks the July 4th holiday.

Oil prices spiked this year after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February and Iran responded with its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with US bases.

Global prices have dropped with the signing of an initial agreement this month and Bessent said the Trump administration expects gas prices to follow suit.

"We're going to hold them accountable on the other side," Bessent said in an interview with "Fox and Friends."

Consumers have raised concerns over high gasoline prices, as the president and his fellow Republicans battle to hold narrow majorities in Congress in November's elections.

Reuters

USBessentgasolineoil

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Reuters.
Wall Street regulator calls for public comment on 'novel' exchange traded funds
FINANCE
2 mins ago
A futures-options trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A large American flag flies on the north lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
US working on ban targeting Chinese energy inverters, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
2 hours ago
Boxes of clothing for export are pictured at a clothing factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Sophie Yu/File Photo
US retailers frontload China orders for holiday season, shipping firms say
CHINA
11 hours ago
The Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City outside of Houston, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Shahrzad Rasekh
US leads global CO2 emissions increase in 2025, report finds
WORLD
13 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks
FINANCE
29-06-2026 21:39 HKT
Boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026. (AFP)
Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed
WORLD
29-06-2026 13:02 HKT
An Israeli military vehicle drives near a damaged building with a large Israeli flag in Lebanon, after Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement following U.S.-mediated talks, as seen from northern Israel, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack
WORLD
27-06-2026 19:39 HKT
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself
WORLD
27-06-2026 14:22 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
29-06-2026 17:37 HKT
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
29-06-2026 18:08 HKT
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.