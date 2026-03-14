Two Chinese citizens dead in flooding in Australia

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China says one citizen dead in Iran conflict, more than 3,000 evacuated
02-03-2026 15:36 HKT
Reimagining Chinese classics in theater
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3 die in accident of bus carrying Chinese tourists in Russia
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Chinese smartphone maker Realme set to become an Oppo subbrand
07-01-2026 23:14 HKT
Drone strike sets Dubai Creek Harbour tower ablaze amid Iran conflict
13-03-2026 04:48 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
29-year-old PolyU PhD student dies after collapsing at canteen
13-03-2026 16:47 HKT