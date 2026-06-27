Seoul says Chinese, Russian military aircraft enter its air defence zone

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Russia asks Kazakhstan for gasoline to ease shortages, sources say
25-06-2026 01:46 HKT
Moscow shoots down nearly 60 drones, airports reopen, authorities say
22-06-2026 14:06 HKT
Russia granted over 1,100 'anti-woke' visas to foreigners in 2025
17-06-2026 19:28 HKT
Thousands gather for Seoul queer festival, counter-rally
13-06-2026 13:55 HKT
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
05-06-2026 19:05 HKT
'Robots need clothes': humanoids hit catwalk in Seoul
29-05-2026 14:28 HKT
Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts
29-05-2026 11:03 HKT
North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul
26-05-2026 14:16 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT