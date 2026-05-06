EU plan to phase out Chinese tech could cost bloc over US$400 billion, Chinese study says

European Union proposals to tighten cybersecurity by phasing out equipment from Chinese suppliers risk costing the bloc over US$400 billion in the next five years, with Germany facing nearly half of the burden, China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Wednesday.

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Under new cybersecurity rules, the EU plans to phase out components and equipment from "high-risk" suppliers in critical sectors, a move criticised by China's telecoms giant Huawei, which is set to be among the affected companies.

Beijing wants clauses ​that define "countries posing ⁠cybersecurity concerns" and "high risk" to be dropped from the proposed rules and last week threatened countermeasures against the EU if substantial changes are not made.

A study for the CCCEU, carried out by KPMG, said the forced replacement of Chinese suppliers across 18 critical sectors would cost the EU 367.8 billion euros (US$432.83 billion) between 2026 and 2030. The EU would have to replace hardware and write down assets and contend with lower efficiency and delayed digitalisation, the report said.

Two of the heaviest-hit sectors would be energy and telecoms, pillars of the EU's planned digital and green transitions.

Six EU countries would face losses of more than 10 billion euros - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands. For Germany, the bill would be 170.8 billion euros.

EU governments and the European Parliament are in the early ​stages of the lengthy legislative process required for the new rules ​to become law, a process likely to result in amendments.

The European Commission also recommended on Monday restricting the use of EU funds for projects involving power inverters from "high-risk suppliers", which it said might lead to a remote shutdown of an EU member's electricity networks.

Reuters