Murphy takes no-pressure King George ride on Japanese raider

Japan’s second string could prove more than a supporting act in Saturday’s King George, with Oisin Murphy expecting Wurttemberg to relish the fast ground at Ascot.

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The Hiroshi Miyamoto-trained 6-year-old is one of two Japanese horses among the 10 remaining entries for the £2 million Group 1 contest, alongside FWD QEII Cup runner-up Masquerade Ball.

Wurttemberg has not won for 13 months but arrives with strong recent form after finishing a nose behind Croix du Nord in the Group 1 Tenno Sho Spring over 3,200m.

“He has very good form in Japan. Croix Du Nord just beat him over two miles last time and I think he deserves his place in the race. He'll handle the fast ground well and it'll be interesting to see how he gets on," Murphy told the Racing Post.

Wurttemberg traveled to Britain with Masquerade Ball, who will carry the stronger Japanese hopes under Christophe Lemaire.

Masquerade Ball was beaten a head by defending King George champion Calandagan in last year’s Japan Cup before finishing one length behind Romantic Warrior in April’s QEII Cup at Sha Tin.

Murphy acknowledged that his mount is the less-fancied member of the Japanese pair but believes that removes much of the pressure heading into the 2,392m feature.

"Wurttemberg is a no-pressure ride. Masquerade Ball is the more fancied Japanese horse, but I'm looking forward to it, and we'll see how he goes.

"The prize-money for the King George is huge, and it's a very prestigious race, so you're always going to get a strong field."

Calandagan heads the international opposition as he attempts to win the King George for a second straight year.

Kalpana is also among the leading contenders after narrowly missing in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Aidan O’Brien’s possible runners include Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk, runner-up to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

The first of eight races simulcast from Ascot is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Hong Kong time.