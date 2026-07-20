Yoshida plots King George revenge with Masquerade Ball

FWD QEII Cup runner-up Masquerade Ball will attempt to settle a 20-year score for Japan in Saturday’s Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

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Shadai Farm principal Teruya Yoshida hopes the Japanese star can go two places better than Heart’s Cry, who finished third, one length behind Hurricane Run, in the 2006 edition.

Yoshida partly blames that defeat on his decision to send Heart’s Cry to Britain without a traveling companion.

“It was mainly my idea to try and win the King George with Masquerade Ball this year,” Yoshida told Thoroughbred Daily News. “We tried to win the race many years ago with Heart's Cry but he was beaten only a length into third by Hurricane Run and Electrocutionist. Heart's Cry had won the Dubai Sheema Classic by over four lengths on the bridle before the King George.

“But, when we brought him to Ascot, his barn was very much isolated at that time, so he lost a lot of weight on that trip. I blamed myself for that defeat. That's why, ever since that race, we have been wanting to bring two horses for the race so we have been waiting for the right time to bring two very good horses.”

Connections have taken a different approach with Masquerade Ball, who traveled to Britain alongside Wurttemberg and will be based in Newmarket before the 2400m feature on July 25.

Wurttemberg was beaten a nose by Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho and will serve as Masquerade Ball’s traveling companion while also taking his place in the King George.

“We wanted something to go with Masquerade Ball and he is the number one,” Yoshida told TDN. “Christophe Lemaire will ride Masquerade Ball and Oisin Murphy rides Wurttemberg so I am very happy about that.”

Masquerade Ball was beaten a head by Calandagan in last year’s Japan Cup before finishing one length behind Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 QEII Cup at Sha Tin in April.

Romantic Warrior’s victory was his record-extending fourth in the Hong Kong feature.

Masquerade Ball could renew rivalry with Calandagan at Ascot, while leading mares Minnie Hauk and Kalpana are also among the potential opposition.

“It would be special but I try not to think about that because it is not easy,” Yoshida told TDN. “My one big regret with Heart's Cry was that I sent him to the King George on his own. Maybe he needed company and we have learned from that. So, 20 years on, maybe this will be the revenge for Heart's Cry! Let's hope.”