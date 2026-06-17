logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

O'Brien's historic 100th Royal Ascot winner has golden glow

WORLD RACING
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
rainer Aidan O'Brien poses after training his 100th winning horse after the The Gold Cup race on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
rainer Aidan O'Brien poses after training his 100th winning horse after the The Gold Cup race on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Aidan O'Brien became the first trainer to train 100 Royal Ascot winners as Scandinavia won the feature race the Ascot Gold Cup in a thrilling finish on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 56-year-old Irishman also claimed a record-extending 10th Gold Cup as his winner just got the better of last year's champion Trawlerman in an epic duel.

O'Brien's first winner came in 1997 with Harbour Master and just as he was then he was equally modest reeling off a whole host of the Ballydoyle Stables employees.

His century was marked at the presentation ceremony by a saddlecloth with 100 on it.

"It is incredible really," said O'Brien, who kissed his wife Anne-Marie after Scandinavia had crossed the finishing line.

"I wouldn't dream or think about it (the century) just one race at a time.

"I don't even think of what could be as it is so hard to win races here.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be involved with the team, to be a small part of it.

"The reality is that lots of people do the work."

Winning jockey Ryan Moore, who was winning his fifth Ascot Gold Cup, said O'Brien was a master at "preparing the horse to be jumping out of their skins" when it came to Royal Ascot.

As for how O'Brien might celebrate the feat, Moore remarked laconically: "Knowing Aidan he will be looking towards the next 100."

O'Brien has had the benefit of training largely in an era when Ascot moved from a four-day meeting to five, which took place in 2002.

AFP

Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot Ascot Gold Cup Ryan Moore Scandanavia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
William Buick ended a frustrating run to land the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes on Ombudsman on the second day of Royal Ascot © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
'Elegant' Ombudsman's princely performance lights up Royal Ascot
WORLD RACING
13 hours ago
VENETIAN SUN, CLIFFORD LEE / Photo by Getty Images; Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Forget The Guineas, Sprinting Is Venetian Sun's Forte
WORLD RACING
17-06-2026 19:48 HKT
STEPHANIE & CHRIS WALLER, QUEEN ELIZABETH II / Photo from instagram
Chris Waller, The Queen and the corgis at his feet
WORLD RACING
17-06-2026 14:15 HKT
Aidan O'Brien, Diamond Necklace / Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Diamond Necklace for O'Brien's French Connection
WORLD RACING
11-06-2026 18:18 HKT
Take, 57, Wins Record-Equaling Fourth Yasuda Kinen on Sixpence
WORLD RACING
07-06-2026 20:31 HKT
Ancient Egypt, Rowan Scott; David Egan / Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: Ancient Egypt, David Egan & Behrayna
WORLD RACING
04-06-2026 14:39 HKT
Defying gravity, Juryoku Pierrot takes Imamura into history
WORLD RACING
25-05-2026 17:30 HKT
World Racing Weekly: Alparslan, Hope Queen & Wild Blossom
WORLD RACING
21-05-2026 15:36 HKT
World Racing Weekly: Damysus, The Preakness and St Gotthard
WORLD RACING
14-05-2026 16:31 HKT
World Racing Weekly: Mick Dee, Meisho Hachiko and Wilson Tesoro
WORLD RACING
07-05-2026 20:45 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
21 hours ago
Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks
NEWS
18-06-2026 01:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.