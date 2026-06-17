O'Brien's historic 100th Royal Ascot winner has golden glow

Aidan O'Brien became the first trainer to train 100 Royal Ascot winners as Scandinavia won the feature race the Ascot Gold Cup in a thrilling finish on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 56-year-old Irishman also claimed a record-extending 10th Gold Cup as his winner just got the better of last year's champion Trawlerman in an epic duel.

O'Brien's first winner came in 1997 with Harbour Master and just as he was then he was equally modest reeling off a whole host of the Ballydoyle Stables employees.

His century was marked at the presentation ceremony by a saddlecloth with 100 on it.

"It is incredible really," said O'Brien, who kissed his wife Anne-Marie after Scandinavia had crossed the finishing line.

"I wouldn't dream or think about it (the century) just one race at a time.

"I don't even think of what could be as it is so hard to win races here.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be involved with the team, to be a small part of it.

"The reality is that lots of people do the work."

Winning jockey Ryan Moore, who was winning his fifth Ascot Gold Cup, said O'Brien was a master at "preparing the horse to be jumping out of their skins" when it came to Royal Ascot.

As for how O'Brien might celebrate the feat, Moore remarked laconically: "Knowing Aidan he will be looking towards the next 100."

O'Brien has had the benefit of training largely in an era when Ascot moved from a four-day meeting to five, which took place in 2002.

AFP