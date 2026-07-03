'Eight To Glory': Jockey Club reveals charity twist for World Cup Race

Owners of all eight runners will nominate a charity to receive a Club donation, while jockeys wear bespoke silks inspired by the national jerseys of football's final eight.

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Hong Kong Jockey Club officials have revealed further details of the "special race" to be staged at Happy Valley on July 8, confirming the World Cup-themed contest will be named "Eight to Glory" and will carry a charity component alongside its bespoke national-jersey silks.

The race, scheduled as Race 4 on the midweek card, will be an official contest within the Happy Valley meeting: wagering will be available and the result will count toward jockeys' and trainers' official win and placing records.

In addition to the race's prize money, all eight participating owners will be invited to nominate a charity organization of their choosing to receive a donation made by the Club.

The most distinctive element remains the silks. Rather than the registered colors of the horses' owners, the eight jockeys will wear specially designed silks inspired by the national jerseys of the eight teams left standing in the FIFA World Cup.

The timing places the race on the clear midweek night between the completion of the round of 16 on July 7 and the start of the quarter-finals on July 9, making Eight to Glory the climax of the Club's "Racing with Football" series – a four-meeting run of Wednesday nights that has transformed the city track into what the Club is billing as Hong Kong's "Home of Football" for the duration of the tournament.

The series has drawn genuine star power trackside. David Beckham launched proceedings on June 10, the former England captain pulling a crowd to the Beer Garden and touring the Club's AI-powered fan zone, while fellow global superstar and World Cup winner Thierry Henry has also been among the football royalty to visit Happy Valley in recent weeks.

The crossover push is driven in part by Casper Stylsvig, the Club's executive director of sports business, who joined from a football background, while chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges's footballing pedigree is also well established. The commercial logic is difficult to argue with: the Club's football turnover topped HK$170 billion last season, up 7.8 percent and comfortably clear of racing's HK$138.4 billion.

DAVID BECKHAM, WINFRIED ENGELBRECHT-BRESGES / Happy Valley // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC

The concept has not been without its critics. Oriental Daily News columnist Carlos Wu questioned the eight-horse cap as a blow to turnover, raised the politics of asking owners to watch their horses carry the colors of nations they may consider unfriendly, and suggested plenty of racing followers with no interest in the World Cup would dismiss the exercise as a gimmick. A Club source indicated the response from owners to the concept had been positive, with no difficulty finding willing participants for the eight available slots – a small but notable counter to suggestions owners might balk at handing over their colors for the night.

The confirmation that Eight to Glory will be a full-fledged betting race, with results counting to official records, addresses at least one line of that skepticism – though questions over the reduced field's impact on turnover, and how owners will feel about surrendering their colors for a night, remain. Officials hope the concept catches on beyond racing's regular audience – and should the winner's silks prove an omen for the quarter-finals, the Club would hardly complain if Eight to Glory earned the kind of fame Paul the Octopus found predicting results at the 2010 World Cup.

Full arrangements, including how the eight sets of national silks will be matched to runners, are expected to be announced closer to race night, although it is believed that where a rider hails from one of the competing nations, they will be allocated their country's colors – meaning João Moreira could carry the yellow and green of Brazil, and Alexis Badel the blue of France, if those countries are still alive.

HOW IT WORKS



EIGHT TO GLORY

What: An eight-horse race with jockeys wearing bespoke silks inspired by the national jerseys of the FIFA World Cup's final eight teams

When and Where: Wednesday, July 8 — Race 4 Happy Valley

Where it fits: The night between the round of 16 (ends July 7) and the quarter-finals (begin July 9)

Official status: A full betting race; results count towards trainers' and jockeys' official records

Charity: Separate from prize money, each of the eight owners nominates a charity to receive a donation from the Club

The series: Climax of the HKJC's "Racing with Football" promotion, running Wednesday nights at Happy Valley through the tournament

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Eight To Glory’: Jockey Club Reveals Charity Twist For World Cup Race".