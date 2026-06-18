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WORLD RACING

'Elegant' Ombudsman's princely performance lights up Royal Ascot

WORLD RACING
1 hour ago
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William Buick ended a frustrating run to land the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes on Ombudsman on the second day of Royal Ascot © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
William Buick ended a frustrating run to land the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes on Ombudsman on the second day of Royal Ascot © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Ombudsman produced a superb performance to become the first horse in over 30 years to win successive Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

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It was a case of deja vu for Ombudsman's trainer John Gosden as it was he who had trained Muhtarram to win the 1994 and 1995 editions of the feature race of the second day of the royal meeting.

Ombudsman -- who is trained jointly by Gosden and his son Thady -- surged clear under William Buick to leave crack Irish filly Minnie Hauk and Arc de Triomphe champion Daryz trailing in his wake.

Buick, 37, rode back punching his fist in the air, while Gosden, reflecting his being almost 40 years older than the Norway-born jockey, restricted himself to shaking hands and patting the stable lads on the back.

"What he did there is mind-blowing, an amazing performance," said Buick.

Gosden smiled when someone suggested Ombudsman was "a brute".

"A brute? that's a bit severe. He's elegant," said Gosden, who was welcoming home his 70th Royal Ascot winner.

 

Jockey William Buick described Ombudsman's performance in the Prince of Wales's Stakes as mindblowing © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

"This horse has a phenomenal turn of foot and showed that touch of class.

"It is quite something to draw away from the class of horse behind him, that is one of the great performances of his career.

"We are very lucky to have owners who send us those horses, because you cannot train empty boxes."

'Little bit much'

Minnie Hauk's trainer Aidan O'Brien had hoped she might deliver his 100th winner at Royal Ascot but in the end the 56-year-old Irishman ended the day on 99.

Victorious lived up to her name as she made it three wins from three in winning the Queen Mary Stakes.

O'Brien has pulled off some great achievements in his life but even by his standards this was a remarkable feat as Victorious is blind in her left eye.

"One has to bring her along gently, you do not want to frighten her," said O'Brien.

"Thanks to the excellent care taken of her at Coolmore Stud when she came to us, she had great confidence."

O'Brien's son Joseph replaced him in the winner's enclosure half an hour later, as he and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle enjoyed another memorable win a fortnight after winning the Epsom Oaks.

McMonagle gave Limestone a terrific ride to just hold off the fast-finishing Del Maro in the Group Two Queen's Vase.

"I thought we were beat in actual fact," said O'Brien.

"I thought the other one had nabbed us. However, our lad has got the nod in a couple of tight finishes before this and that is a nice trait for a horse to have.

"The sky is the limit for him," added the 33-year-old.

O'Brien senior looked to have a great chance of making it 100 in the Windsor Castle Stakes -- but it was Joseph who celebrated a double.

King of Cloughan ridden by 20-year-old Billy Loughnane took the honors -- O'Brien senior's favorite Sergei Diaghilev lacked the tempo and finished down the field.

Aidan O'Brien recalls his first Ascot winner fondly, Harbour Master in 1997 but his celebration would have been more restrained than that of trainer James Owen when he broke his duck with Rogue Diplomat in the Royal Hunt Cup.

 

Rogue Diplomat's victory in the Royal Hunt Cup was a first Royal Ascot win for jockey Harry Davies and trainer James Owen © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Owen jumped up and down and was then swamped by members of the winning syndicate Rogues Gallery.

For jockey Harry Davies it was his first Royal winner too.

"It is a bit overwhelming to be honest," said Davies.

"It is such a special meeting, just so happy to get your first one as it is a big thing.

"It is just a little bit much at the minute."

Ascot (United Kingdom) (AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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