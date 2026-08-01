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WORLD RACING

Lapotheose aims to turn free pass into German Oaks triumph

WORLD RACING
35 mins ago
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Dusseldorf racing action. Photo: Galopprennbahn Düsseldorf (Racecourse )
Dusseldorf racing action. Photo: Galopprennbahn Düsseldorf (Racecourse )

Unbeaten French filly Lapotheose will attempt to become the first horse in six years to turn a “win-and-you’re-in” ticket into victory in Sunday’s Group 1 Preis der Diana at Dusseldorf.

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The Yann Barberot-trained three-year-old earned free entry into the €500,000 German Oaks by winning the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary over 2,000 meters at ParisLongchamp in May.

That success spared her connections the €50,000 registration fee and secured her place in Germany’s second-richest race, behind only the German Derby.

Miss Yoda, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was the last filly to complete the qualifying route successfully when she won the Preis der Diana in 2020.

Lapotheose arrives at Grafenberg unbeaten in four starts and is expected to start favorite despite drawing barrier 10 for the 2,200m Classic.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett heads a two-horse French challenge alongside Sea The Storm as overseas runners attempt to deny a strong home team.

German hopes are led by Night Breath, who is also unbeaten this season and has the benefit of proven course form.

The Marcel Weiss-trained filly won the Listed Diana Trial over 2,100m at Dusseldorf in June, defeating stablemate Giorgia, and will start from barrier one.

Night Breath races for Wittekindshof Stud, which has won the Preis der Diana several times, most recently with Serienholde in 2016.

Andreas Wöhler, a six-time winner of the race, launches a two-pronged challenge with Soreanga and Lady Evi.

Soreanga earned her place with victory in the Group 3 Stutenpreis over 2,200m at Hamburg, while Lady Evi finished second in the Italian Oaks and has drawn widest in barrier 12.

Peter Schiergen, who won last year’s edition with Nicoreni, saddles another unbeaten contender in Nachteule.

She has won both of her starts but faces a significant rise in grade from barrier 11.

Long shot Isfana occupies barrier three, the same stall from which Nicoreni succeeded last year, although her connections acknowledge her preparation has been far from conventional.

The Bohumil Nedorostek-trained filly opened her winning account at Bad Harzburg last week after finishing sixth on debut three weeks earlier.

Darius Racing manager Holger Faust told Deutscher Galopp that Isfana’s preparation had been far from conventional.

“Isfana is a late starter who needed the run first-up three weeks ago but still ran a decent race (sixth). She came out for a confident win in Bad Harzburg last week,” Faust said.

“She has slipped into the Oaks and she will try and get in with a chance despite the difficult preparation.”

First run in 1857, the Preis der Diana is one of Germany’s seven Group 1 races and carries €300,000 for the winning connections.

The race is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. Hong Kong time on Sunday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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