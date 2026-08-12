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WORLD RACING

Bow Echo retired: Unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner's career ended by training injury

WORLD RACING
13 hours ago
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Bow Echo has been retired. Credit: @gbougheyracing
Bow Echo has been retired. Credit: @gbougheyracing

Bow Echo has been retired because of a training injury, ending the unbeaten career of the colt that had become world racing's fastest rising star.

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The three-year-old trained by George Boughey at Newmarket retires with a perfect record of six wins from six starts. His career ended two weeks after a dramatic victory in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The son of Night Of Thunder had proved himself the dominant miler in Europe. He won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before adding the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood contest, in which he beat his older rivals.

Boughey had been preparing the colt for this weekend's Prix Jacques le Marois in Deauville, France, with a tilt at the Breeders' Cup penciled in for late this year.

In a statement posted on X, Boughey said: "It is with great disappointment that we have to announce that Bow Echo has had a setback and will be retired from racing. It has been the honour of a lifetime to train a horse like Bow Echo. He has given us some extraordinary days and taken everyone involved on a journey we will never forget. To retire unbeaten, having won the 2000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes says everything about what an exceptional racehorse he has been."

The trainer paid tribute to the colt's late owner-breeder.

"Bow Echo's remarkable story began with his owner-breeder, the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and it is a great sadness that he was not here to see what a lifetime of breeding was able to produce," Boughey said. "Bow Echo's unbelievable constitution and extraordinary ability have set him apart."

A grandson of the great sire Dubawi, Bow Echo now appears likely to stand at Dalham Hall Stud for Darley, the breeding operation of Godolphin.

Liam O'Rourke, director of studs, stallions and breeding at Darley and Godolphin, told the Racing Post: "While it is very disappointing that we will not get to see Bow Echo on a racecourse again, he has been an outstanding flagbearer for his champion sire Night Of Thunder and is no doubt one of the most exciting stallions to retire to stud in recent years."

O'Rourke confirmed the horse was otherwise sound.

"Although his injury will prevent him from running again, he is otherwise in great health and we are immensely proud of all his achievements," he said.

Bow Echo had captured the imagination of the racing public, an appeal sharpened by his jockey, 20-year-old Billy Loughnane, who is now odds-on to be crowned champion jockey after a rapid rise.

Boughey Racing said further details regarding the retirement would be announced in due course.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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