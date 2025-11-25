logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Thanksgiving air travel plans cut by US government shutdown

WORLD NEWS
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo
Thanksgivingtravelshutdown

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP A woman walks through the National Art gallery on the first day of the Smithson museum openings after the US Government reopened on the National Mall in Washington, DC on November 14, 2025.
'So happy': Tourists flock to Washington museums after US shutdown
WORLD NEWS
15-11-2025 11:49 HKT
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP A tour guide leads a tour group through the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 13, 2025, a day after the US Government reopened.
'Hope it won't happen again': US federal workers return post-shutdown
WORLD NEWS
14-11-2025 11:47 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo after he signs the funding bill to end the U.S. government shutdown, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 12, 2025. (Reuters)
The shutdown has ended – but this economist isn’t rejoicing quite yet
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 12:28 HKT
A general view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade returns following a trip to Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
White House says some economic data impaired by government shutdown
MARKET
13-11-2025 11:47 HKT
Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The U.S. Capitol is shown the morning after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the federal government on November 11, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Trump claims 'very big victory' as shutdown vote nears
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 12:53 HKT
Air traffic controllers resume operations a day after Hollywood Burbank Airport operated for hours without a staffed control tower due to staffing shortages amid the U.S. government shutdown, in Burbank, California, U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Trump threatens air traffic controllers over shutdown absences
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 15:37 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Hong Kong travel agency urges caution after bear attacks in Japan
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 18:47 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
WORLD NEWS
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Tai Hing Group founder Chan Wing-on dies at 66, leaves behind roast meat empire
MARKET
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.