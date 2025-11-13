White House says some economic data impaired by government shutdown

Read More
Trump threatens air traffic controllers over shutdown absences
11-11-2025 15:37 HKT
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
US Senate on verge of advancing bill to end federal shutdown
10-11-2025 10:14 HKT
US warns it could force 20% flight cuts if shutdown continues
08-11-2025 14:20 HKT