logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

White House says some economic data impaired by government shutdown

MARKET
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A general view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade returns following a trip to Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
A general view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade returns following a trip to Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
White Houseeconomicdatashutdowngovernment

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A general view of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade returns following a trip to Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2025. REUTERS/Al Drago
White House explores rules that would upend shareholder voting, WSJ reports
MARKET
13 hours ago
Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The U.S. Capitol is shown the morning after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the federal government on November 11, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Trump claims 'very big victory' as shutdown vote nears
WORLD NEWS
23 hours ago
Air traffic controllers resume operations a day after Hollywood Burbank Airport operated for hours without a staffed control tower due to staffing shortages amid the U.S. government shutdown, in Burbank, California, U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Trump threatens air traffic controllers over shutdown absences
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 15:37 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
WORLD NEWS
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Travelers wait for their flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, more than a month into the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2025. (Reuters)
US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown
WORLD NEWS
10-11-2025 12:27 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate on verge of advancing bill to end federal shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:14 HKT
Travelers stand in line in a TSA screening area at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
What to know about the flight cancellations at US airports caused by the government shutdown
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 18:24 HKT
Travellers make their way through a TSA security checkpoint, as airlines cancelled flights at 40 major airports after the government imposed an unprecedented cut to air travel, citing air traffic control safety concerns because of a record-setting government shutdown, at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US warns it could force 20% flight cuts if shutdown continues
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 14:20 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 04:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.