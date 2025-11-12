Trump claims 'very big victory' as shutdown vote nears

Read More
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Trump hails Syria's 'tough' ex-jihadist president after historic talks
11-11-2025 09:02 HKT
Trump threatens $1 billion action as BBC apologises for edit error
11-11-2025 01:02 HKT
BBC apologises over Trump speech row after two bosses resign
10-11-2025 22:01 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
US Senate on verge of advancing bill to end federal shutdown
10-11-2025 10:14 HKT
Public pressure forces MTR to backtrack on Ho Man Tin signage
11-11-2025 12:59 HKT