logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Zelensky to meet Trump on Friday to talk air defence, new weapons

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
trumpzelenskyukraine-russia-war

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Reuters
Steep stock, crypto correction ahead
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-10-2025 09:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Gaza war has ended; Israel awaits release of hostages
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 06:59 HKT
Reuters
Trump's tariff announcement triggers US$20bln crypto liquidation, bull market at risk  
MARKET
12-10-2025 14:34 HKT
Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 10 that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had "approved the framework" of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza. Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to speak about communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
Melania Trump says Putin talks secured return of Ukraine war kids
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 14:49 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
US threatens visa restrictions, sanctions against UN members that back IMO emissions plan
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 13:22 HKT
The US national park in southeastern California, located in both the Mojave and Colorado deserts, has remained open and accessible since the shutdown began. Some visitor services are limited or closed, with entrance fees not collected as a limited staff of maintenance personnel remain on duty. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP
White House says 'substantial' shutdown layoffs have begun
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 10:55 HKT
Trump. Reuters
Trump to announce US drug pricing deal at White House
MARKET
10-10-2025 23:01 HKT
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures at a protest ahead of the Friday inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 17:18 HKT
US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport large numbers of migrants, has encouraged authorities to be more aggressive as he seeks to hit his widely reported target of one million deportations annually. Photo by OCTAVIO JONES / AFP
Fear and fury at ICE facility protest near Chicago
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 13:24 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.