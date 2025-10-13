logo
Trump says Gaza war has ended; Israel awaits release of hostages

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reuters
Trump's tariff announcement triggers US$20bln crypto liquidation, bull market at risk  
MARKET
18 hours ago
Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 10 that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. Israeli prime minister's office said that the government had "approved the framework" of a hostage release deal with Hamas, as both sides edged closer to ending more than two years of hostilities in Gaza. Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP
Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 19:24 HKT
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to speak about communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the fate of Ukrainian children, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2025. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
Melania Trump says Putin talks secured return of Ukraine war kids
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 14:49 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
US threatens visa restrictions, sanctions against UN members that back IMO emissions plan
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 13:22 HKT
The US national park in southeastern California, located in both the Mojave and Colorado deserts, has remained open and accessible since the shutdown began. Some visitor services are limited or closed, with entrance fees not collected as a limited staff of maintenance personnel remain on duty. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP
White House says 'substantial' shutdown layoffs have begun
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 10:55 HKT
Trump. Reuters
Trump to announce US drug pricing deal at White House
MARKET
10-10-2025 23:01 HKT
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures at a protest ahead of the Friday inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 17:18 HKT
US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport large numbers of migrants, has encouraged authorities to be more aggressive as he seeks to hit his widely reported target of one million deportations annually. Photo by OCTAVIO JONES / AFP
Fear and fury at ICE facility protest near Chicago
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 13:24 HKT
An employee of the Norwegian Nobel Institute holds a replica of a Nobel Peace Medal in the Institute in Oslo, Norway, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Little
Trump touts diplomatic legacy from Gaza to Congo in pitch for Nobel
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 10:34 HKT
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted President Donald Trump, was indicted on October 9, 2025 for mortgage fraud, US media reported. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
NY Attorney General Letitia James, a Trump foe, indicted
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 09:31 HKT
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
