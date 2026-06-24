Canadian World Cup winger Jayden Nelson survived rare cancer as an infant

Beyond the fierce matchups of traditional powerhouses in this World Cup, the Canadian national team, one of the co-hosts, has an inspiring story. Jayden Nelson, a 23-year-old winger who was called up as an emergency replacement just three days ago, survived a life-threatening battle as a young child.

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23-Year-Old Canadian Winger Gets Last-Minute Call-Up

Nelson's participation in this World Cup resulted from an unexpected change just before the tournament. Young talent Marcelo Flores, formerly of Arsenal, suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury and was forced to withdraw from the national team. At the last moment, head coach Jesse Marsch decided to call up Nelson as his replacement.

Nelson, who currently plays for Austin FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), was actually already with the Canadian squad as a training player before his call-up. He even scored a goal in a friendly match against Uzbekistan. This impressive performance ultimately earned him the trust and summons from Coach Marsch. The young winger also praised Marsch for taking good care of the new generation of the national team, noting that the coach's advocated high-intensity pressing tactics have successfully unleashed the potential of the players.

Diagnosed with Rare Cancer as an Infant, Cancer Spread to Lungs

Compared to the fierce competition on the pitch, the life-and-death challenge Nelson faced as a baby was far more severe. At just 18 months old, he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer. The condition rapidly deteriorated, with cancer cells spreading to his lungs, leaving his life hanging by a thread. Fortunately, after a long and painful course of chemotherapy, he miraculously survived. This cancer fighter, whom doctors once said "would never become a professional footballer," not only grew up to pursue a career in football but now, defying fate, has officially stepped onto the highest stage in the sport.

Hopes His Story Can Light the Way for Children in Darkness

In an interview with sports media GiveMeSport, recalling his brush with death, Nelson remains deeply moved: "At that time, I almost died. The doctor even said that just surviving was incredibly lucky. They believed there was almost zero chance I would become a professional football player in the future, or even live a very active life. But I ultimately defeated fate and got through chemotherapy. Although I was too young to remember it, whenever I hear my family talk about those days, I am still very emotional."

Nelson frankly says that he very much hopes to use the platform of the World Cup to share his story, telling children who are currently suffering from illness or darkness that fate can be defeated. You, too, can come out of it and live even brighter than before.



