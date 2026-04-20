New COVID mutated variant suspected in surge of mysterious sore throat and severe cough cases

Reports are emerging online of individuals experiencing severe sore throat and high fever in early April, followed by a lingering, intense cough. Many affected say that despite taking multiple rapid COVID-19 tests, results have come back negative, and standard cold medications have provided little relief.

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Speculation has arisen that these symptoms may be linked to the recently identified COVID-19 variant BA.3.2, also referred to as “Cicada.”

The following eight symptoms have been commonly reported among those affected:

Severe sore throat

Recurring fever

Periodic thick, yellow-green phlegm

Hoarseness leading to loss of voice

Extreme itching of the trachea

Severe cough at night

Persistently negative rapid tests

Extreme fatigue

While the precise cause of these cases remains unconfirmed, many people have described a consistent pattern of symptoms. Patients often report a sharp, cutting throat pain at onset, followed by loss of voice and episodes of thick, dark green phlegm.

Doctors are diagnosing many of these patients with bronchitis, and the recovery process is reportedly lasting as long as four weeks.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.3.2 variant was first detected in South Africa in 2024. Since then, cases have been reported in at least 23 countries.

The CDC added that BA.3.2 is a highly mutated variant, with genetic changes that may partially evade existing immune responses and antibodies.

Despite concerns about its transmissibility, current evidence suggests BA.3.2 does not cause more severe illness or increase mortality rates. Existing vaccines may offer less protection against infection, but remain effective at preventing serious illness and death.