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HEALTH

Gleneagles signs first private healthcare deal with Academy of Sciences' AI-Robotics Centre

HEALTH
20 hours ago
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Kenneth Tsang (left), regional chief executive officer, IHH Healthcare North Asia, and chief executive of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, and Liu Hongbin (right), director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, sign a collaboration agreement.
Kenneth Tsang (left), regional chief executive officer, IHH Healthcare North Asia, and chief executive of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, and Liu Hongbin (right), director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, sign a collaboration agreement.

Hong Kong has signed a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), being the first local private healthcare strategic partner of the center, to enhance clinical and patient experience with Artificial Intelligence and robotic innovation.

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CAIR, located at the Hong Kong Science Park, is the only national-level research institution established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hong Kong, and a key institution supported by the SAR government’s InnoHK initiative, focusing on AI and robotics technology development in the Greater Bay Area.

Under the cooperation, by integrating AI, large-model and robotics technologies, both Gleneagles and the center will focus on six areas, including enhancing patients’ experience with an AI-driven optimisation of inpatient and outpatient workflows; a medical consultation chatbot for preliminary health risk assessment before and after patients’ visits; and a seamless integration between hospital or clinic appointment systems.

The collaboration will also work on the enhancement of clinical procedures, spanning across ultrasound image acquisition and analysis using large-mode and robotics technologies; using AI-assisted diagnostic support for medical imaging such as X-ray, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging; AI-driven screening, monitoring and analysis for liver fibrosis; and medical simulation for education for doctors on surgical planning, patient communication, and multi-disciplinary collaboration.

Gleneagles Hong Kong will offer its hospital, care center, and clinic network for piloting and evaluating new technologies and solutions.

In addition, both Gleneagles and CAIR will jointly define detailed technical requirements, clinical validation plans, and pilot programmes to ensure safe, reliable technology applications that align with clinical needs.

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