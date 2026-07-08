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LIFESTYLE

Henan scenic spot offers 60,000 yuan for you to watch and film clouds

LIFESTYLE
30 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

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A mountain resort in Henan province has sparked online discussion after offering 60,000 yuan, along with free room and board, for a 30-day role observing and filming its famous “sea of clouds.”

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Laojun Mountain, a national 5A-level tourist attraction in Luoyang, is recruiting a “sea of clouds observer” to stay at its summit from July 16 to August 15, when the scenic area says cloud formations are at their most spectacular.

The selected candidate will be required to monitor daily weather changes and publish at least one short video on social media each day to showcase the natural scenery.

Recruitment opened on Wednesday and will run until next Wednesday. Applicants must upload original videos to social media platform Douyin using designated hashtags, ensuring the video’s theme is about the recruitment campaign.

The winner will be selected mainly based on the number of likes received, along with an overall assessment of content quality, reach and account compliance.

Management said applicants found using fake engagement tactics or manipulating traffic data will be disqualified and replaced by the runner-up.

With a peak elevation of 2,217 meters, Laojun Mountain is known for dramatic cloud formations during July and August. The attraction is named after Laozi, the legendary founder of Taoism, who is said to have retreated there.

The site is also known for its ancient temples, mountain scenery and forests.

Laojun Mountain

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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