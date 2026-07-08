logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese repairwomen smash stereotypes with power tools

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows Wu Shuang (C) and Wang Risun (L) giving an electricity course to a group of women at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows Wu Shuang (C) and Wang Risun (L) giving an electricity course to a group of women at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

The sound of pliers clicking filled a workshop in eastern China's Hangzhou as a group of women practised stripping wires, their female instructor moving around the classroom to offer advice.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

DIY and maintenance work is a male-dominated field in China, but an increasing number of women living alone with a desire for self-sufficiency has led to a growing appetite for courses to learn such skills.

Nationwide there are now multiple all-women repair groups, including the organisers of the Hangzhou workshop, Mulan Build.

"People are moving away from the traditional mindset that certain jobs must be tethered to a specific gender," Chen Ning, the 27-year-old founder, told AFP.

Absorbed students carefully threaded wires into junction boxes to make circuits connected to lights, bulbs flickering on one by one to signal a job well done.

Student Zhang Xuefen said a lot of her friends have been "incredibly hands-on since they were kids", proving it was not "just a guy thing".

"This kind of empowerment can be passed on to the many women living alone today, helping them handle minor household fixes completely on their own," the 42-year-old said.

The single-woman household is no small demographic in China, with marriage rates falling and women more likely to be financially independent than before.

Student Xu Leran, 26, said that inviting a man into one's home can raise "safety concerns", but with a woman technician "I would definitely feel much more at ease, and communication would be smoother too".

Instructor Wu Shuang said the challenges facing women living alone are "a very real, objective issue".

"For a long time... their voices have been ignored, and their needs have been overlooked."

Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows women attending an electricity course at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows Chen Ning, the founder of the Mulan Build project, working in her workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows instructor Wu Shuang (L) giving an electricity course to a group of women at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows women attending an electricity course at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP This picture taken on June 28, 2026 shows a woman practicing during an electricity course at the Mulan Build workshop in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

- 'Where were all the women?' -

 

The popularity of such courses was clear last month at a Shanghai workshop run by another all-women company, 38fix -- named for the March 8 date of International Women's Day.

Noise and sawdust filled the room as dozens of students tried their hand at drilling through bricks and wood.

Founder Kale Li told AFP she first became interested in the industry after becoming tired of dealing with inconsistently priced and unreliable handymen in southwestern Chengdu, where she lives.

She signed up for an electrical engineering course, only to find her classmates were almost entirely men.

"I thought it was very strange," Li said. "Where were all the women?"

Her company now has a monthlong backlog of orders, with workshops consistently fully booked.

One participant, who gave her nickname as Yiling, told AFP she had jumped at the chance to attend.

In regular classes full of men, "you might experience a lot of microaggressions", she said.

Despite the growing interest, barriers remain.

"It is incredibly difficult for women to break into the (industry)... and many who are already in it don't get the respect they deserve," Mulan Build's Chen said.

Li of 38fix said her team often faces heightened scrutiny from customers -- including women -- who don't believe they are as competent as men.

 

- 'Break free' -

 

Some job platforms explicitly state they do not accept female technicians, Mulan Build's Wu said, while women face more barriers to promotion.

Mulan Build "sends a message: if these platforms choose to discriminate against us, we do not need to rely on them", she said.

It's important women have the option to enter the profession, said Yang Mengchen, who leads another all-women repair and appliance cleaning team.

"It would make it much easier for women -- especially those from rural areas or small towns -- to come to the city and secure a viable career," she said.

Li said she looked forward to the day that 38fix would no longer be "special", and that there were signs this was already happening.

As well as Mulan Build and 38fix, there is Diandian Home Solution, an all-women plumbing and furniture assembly service operating in the southern cities of Guangzhou and Kunming.

It boasts more than 30,000 followers on Instagram-like Xiaohongshu, where it posts videos of its technicians showing off their tools.

All-women cleaning companies are also broadening out their skill sets.

Clad in pink and purple and wielding a pink power drill, Liu Xingyun, founder of Shero, deftly took an air conditioner to bits when AFP accompanied her on a recent home visit.

"I don't want anyone to be limited by their gender," she said.

"Whether they are girls or boys, I hope they can break free from the shackles of gender and do what they truly want to do."

AFP

Chinese repairwomenstereotypespower tools

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. The FCC is expected Thursday to approve Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed "net neutrality" rules, regulating broadband providers more heavily than in the past and restricting their power to control download speeds on the web. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS LOGO)
FCC denies US firm with Chinese links approval to provide telecom services
CHINA
1 hour ago
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says
CHINA
3 hours ago
Rocket Force marks 89th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge Incident with missile poster
CHINA
12 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Landslide in China's Gansu province traps 16, state media says
CHINA
07-07-2026 12:52 HKT
A tornado moves through an area amid lightning and strong winds, in Ezhou, Hubei province, China, July 6, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
Tornadoes wreak havoc across central China as Typhoon Bavi looms offshore
CHINA
07-07-2026 11:28 HKT
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during the press conference at the government's representative facilities in Parkveien in Oslo, Norway June 19, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa/via REUTERS
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
CHINA
07-07-2026 10:16 HKT
From left, truffle, foie gras, and caviar.
China undercuts luxury delicacies from the West
CHINA
07-07-2026 10:00 HKT
Truck explodes on Inner Mongolia highway after collision, 2 dead
CHINA
07-07-2026 08:30 HKT
China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
CHINA
06-07-2026 20:39 HKT
(Online photo)
Jiang Fangzhou cleared of academic misconduct after thesis probe
CHINA
06-07-2026 19:19 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
23 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.