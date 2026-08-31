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SPORTS UPDATES

South Korean referee investigated over 'period' insult

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1 hour ago
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Ji So Yun, right, in action for South Korea during the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Sydney earlier this year. AFP
Ji So Yun, right, in action for South Korea during the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Sydney earlier this year. AFP

South Korea’s women’s football federation is investigating allegations that a female referee insulted former Chelsea midfielder Ji So Yun during a domestic game by saying she was menstruating.

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The incident happened on Friday in a WK League match between Ji’s Suwon FC Women and Seoul City Hall and saw the international booked after she confronted the official over the alleged comment.

"The federation's position is that once the facts have been established necessary action should follow and practical measures should be introduced to prevent a recurrence," said the Korea Women's Football Federation.

The 35-year-old Ji told South Korean sports outlet SPORTS-G that she heard the referee make the remark over the communication system used by the officials.

The incident was sparked when Ji demanded a penalty for her side.

After approaching the referee, Ji alleged the official said: "She's been touchy since the start, she must be on her period." When Ji remonstrated she was booked.

The Korea Football Association's refereeing department said the word "period" had not been used in the radio communication and that the remarks had not specifically referred to Ji, according to broadcaster SBS.

The KWFF said the term used was "girl's day," a euphemism referring to menstruation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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