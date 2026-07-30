Filippo Macchi praises Edgar Cheung as mutual respect binds HK, Italy fencing teams

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The Hong Kong and Italian fencing teams maintain a strong relationship built on mutual respect, Italian fencing star Filippo Macchi said following his team's gold medal victory at the World Fencing Championships.

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Speaking at an exclusive event on Wednesday to celebrate the win, the Olympic silver medalist admitted that facing the Hong Kong squad is never an easy task.

Macchi praised local fencers Edgar Cheung Ka-long—with whom he shares a fierce rivalry—and Ryan Choi Chun-yin as "true champions," adding that the Italian team had to remain highly focused during their match.

However, he stressed the importance of competing without fear, noting that in sports, especially in fencing, athletes should "never say never."

The Italian team’s victory also held profound personal significance for Macchi, following a thrilling final at the Paris 2024 Olympics where Cheung defeated him 15-14.

When asked about his most unforgettable moment from the team event, Macchi recalled a highly tense moment in the relay when the score was 38-30 in favor of Cheung against Tommaso Marini.

Macchi said he encouraged his teammate to stay confident and believe in himself, which ultimately helped them win the match. "It is a story I will tell my kids one day," he laughed.

The celebratory event, hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong, featured 35 guests from the Italian squad, including various athletes and Olympic champions.

During the event, a video produced by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighting the long-standing tradition of Italian fencing was also presented to attendees.