Rashford’s return ‘fantastic’ for United, says Carrick

Michael Carrick believes Marcus Rashford will make a big impact on his return to Manchester United and called on the striker to take his second chance at Old Trafford.

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Rashford has spent much of the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona after falling out of favor with Carrick’s predecessor Ruben Amorim. But after Barca refused to take up an option to buy the 28-year-old, Rashford made his first start for United in nearly two years as the Red Devils thrashed Ipswich 5-2.

Rashford’s return was one of four changes Carrick made after a dismal 2-0 defeat at Hull and he played a major role in a much-improved performance.

“He’s one of our own. He’s living his dream, playing here now, and trying to be successful and win,” Carrick said.

“At this club, there is always players that have come back sometimes, or players that maybe were going to leave, didn’t leave. It’s always about what you do next, and what your intentions are.

“He’s been fantastic since he came back. It was great to see him on the pitch for us.”

Bruno Fernandes was once again United’s inspiration, though, as the Portuguese midfielder scored a hat-trick as Carrick’s men were forced to come from behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE