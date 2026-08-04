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SPORTS UPDATES

Coleman Wong breaks into ATP top 100 at career-high No 92

SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
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Hong Kong tennis ace Coleman Wong Chak-lam has broken into the world’s top 100 for the first time, climbing 16 places to a career-high No 92 in the latest ATP rankings.

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The 22-year-old earned 92 ranking points from his run to the semifinals of last week’s Los Cabos Open in Mexico, taking his total to 680 points. He became the first man representing Hong Kong to enter the ATP top 100 since the rankings began in 1973.

Wong made history at the ATP 250 tournament by becoming the first Hong Kong player to reach a tour-level men’s singles semifinal. His campaign ended with a defeat by France’s Arthur Gea, but the result was enough to secure another career milestone.

Wong described reaching the top 100 as an “achievement unlocked” in a social media post.

“Don’t forget what your dream is,” he wrote. “Give it everything, enjoy it and thank you all for the support.”
 

Coleman WongATP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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