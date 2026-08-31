‘Awful feeling’ leads to early US Open exit for Djokovic

Ailing Novak Djokovic suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in 20 years, falling in five brutal sets to Mariano Navone in the first round of the US Open.

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The 48th-ranked Argentine’s 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory ended Djokovic’s latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, the monumental achievement looking ever less likely for the 39-year-old. It also ended his run of 78 Grand Slam first-round victories, a streak stretching all the way back to Djokovic’s 2006 loss to Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

“It was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me,” said Djokovic, who vomited several times and battled late-match cramps.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up ... Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain.

“The back just gave up in the end and shoulder, I couldn’t close it out.”

Djokovic took a medical time-out before the final set, receiving massage on his spine and another delivery of medication. But Navone jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decisive set and, despite the urging of fans, there was no road back for the Serb.

“It’s unbelievable,” the 48th-ranked Navone said after triumphing in his first meeting with his longtime idol after four hours and 36 minutes.

Djokovic departed blowing kisses to the crowd. “So grateful to experience this,” he said of the crowd support. “The love and appreciation they gave me in the end really touched my heart.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE