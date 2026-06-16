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How Lionel Messi defies age: The extreme discipline behind the 38-year-old legend's longevity

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As football fans look back on Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph, Lionel Messi stands not just as the ultimate playmaker, but as a legendary captain who united an entire nation. 

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Now, in 2026, the 38-year-old icon is set to make history by embarking on his record-breaking sixth World Cup campaign. 

Argentina will begin their title defense on Wednesday in a highly anticipated Group J clash against Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium. 

To remain at the absolute pinnacle of global football at an age when most players have long retired, Messi relies on a famously rigorous fitness and nutritional regime. 

Overcoming childhood adversity 

Standing at 1.69 meters, Messi’s path to football royalty was defined by physical adversity. Having started training at the age of four, his growth stalled significantly; by age 10, he stood at just 1.25 meters. 

At age 11, he was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), commonly known as dwarfism. Overcoming this diagnosis required immense psychological fortitude, as the young athlete had to self-administer painful growth hormone injections into his legs every night for three years. 

This early struggle built the ironclad resilience that has defined his professional career.

The five dietary pillars

To sustain his elite athleticism and physical condition, Messi’s nutritional team designed a tailored diet centered on eliminating refined sugars and simple carbohydrates. His daily intake is strictly limited to five organic food categories:

Premium Hydration: Large quantities of pure water to maintain cellular hydration.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Used as his primary cooking oil, rich in heart-healthy oleic acid to manage cholesterol.

Whole Grains: Low-GI complex carbohydrates that stabilize blood sugar, control body fat, and provide sustained energy release.

Fresh Fruits: Rich in essential vitamins and natural antioxidants.

Fresh Vegetables: Providing dietary fiber, minerals, and essential Omega-3 fatty acids.

Twelve years of zero fast food

Messi’s extraordinary longevity is equally a product of what he avoids. In 2014, his former manager Pep Guardiola warned him that extending his career at the highest level would require a permanent ban on carbonated soft drinks and pizza. 

Showing immense self-discipline, Messi has completely abstained from both foods for twelve consecutive years. 

Among his dietary staples, his favorite meal remains roasted chicken served with root vegetables, prepared with minimal salt and a drizzle of olive oil. 

Advanced physical conditioning

Complementing his strict diet is a highly structured, technology-driven fitness program.

In the gym, Messi utilizes a variety of specialized functional training tools to activate deep-tissue stabilizer muscles that are often neglected in standard workouts. 

Additionally, core exercises like sit-ups remain a daily foundation of his routine. 

By strengthening his back, abdominals, and glutes, Messi maintains the exceptional core stability, low center of gravity, and explosive acceleration that allow him to continuously outmaneuver defenders half his age

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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