Home groan: NY boos Trump as Knicks slip up

US President Donald Trump was booed during Game Three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden yesterday, as his attendance prompted ultra-tight security at the storied New York venue.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fans jeered Trump, who was watching the game from an executive suite, when he appeared onscreen inside the arena during the singing of the national anthem.

Security measures were increased for the visit, with authorities barring fans without tickets from coming within several blocks of the Manhattan venue.

They also banned watch parties directly outside the venue – a break from the first two playoff games between the hometown Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, which drew jubilant crowds.

Officials urged ticket holders to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to clear airport-style security screening. Bags were not permitted inside.

The Spurs went on to beat the Knicks 115-111, cutting New York’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series.

Victor Wembanyama led the visitors with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for New York while OG Anunoby added 28.

Some New Yorkers and Democratic lawmakers criticized Trump for the inconvenience.

“During one of the best moments NYC has enjoyed in decades, [Trump] makes it all about himself. Trump should leave us alone! He’s not wanted here,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X.

It was the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999.

As Trump’s convoy traveled through New York to the venue, some protesters on the streets held signs saying “Trump must go.”

Ticket prices for the game were out of reach for most New Yorkers, but the arena was still packed to the rafters, with celebrity fans courtside. Among those attending was New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who told reporters he paid nearly US$1,000 (HK$7,800) for his tickets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE