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SPORTS UPDATES

Ref dropped from World Cup after being denied entry to US

SPORTS UPDATES
49 mins ago
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Omar Artan would have been the first Somali referee at a World Cup. AFP
Omar Artan would have been the first Somali referee at a World Cup. AFP

Somali referee Omar Artan has been dropped from officiating at the football World Cup after being barred from entering the United States, Fifa said.

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Artan was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday. He would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.

World football’s governing body Fifa emphasized that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of tournament co-hosts the United States.

In a statement, Artan said he wanted to focus on the future.

“Despite the circumstances I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” he said.

“I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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