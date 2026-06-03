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SPORTS UPDATES

Clarkson and Harper fly Filipino flag in NBA championship series

SPORTS UPDATES
19 mins ago
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San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper used to be coached by his mom Maria, who is from the Philippines. AFP
San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper used to be coached by his mom Maria, who is from the Philippines. AFP

No player from the Philippines has won an NBA title, but two with Filipino heritage - Jordan Clarkson of the New York Knicks and Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs - meet in the NBA Finals starting Thursday morning (HK time).

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And one of them will be part of a championship squad.

Clarkson, whose mother was a Filipina-American, signed with the Knicks last July for his 12th NBA campaign after stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. He has also played on the Philippine national basketball squad.

“Definitely inspiring to the Filipino-Americans and Filipinos all around the country. It’s definitely going to be fun to watch,” Clarkson said of his matchup with Harper. “One of us two taking a championship back home to the Philippines and representing that well.”

Clarkson, who turns 34 on Sunday, has been keeping an eye on 20-year-old rookie Harper, the second overall selection in last year’s NBA Draft.

“He has been really good throughout the whole year. I’ve been watching him, keeping up with him, as well, him being so young and having so much poise throughout this whole playoffs,” Clarkson said. “It’s a great sight to see a young star coming in this league and doing what he’s doing.”

Harper, whose father Ron is a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls  and whose mother Maria is from the Philippines, appreciated the special rivalry with Clarkson.

“Me and him get to do something really special, representing our country, where we’re from, represent everything on the biggest stage in basketball,” Harper said.

“I feel like over there in the Philippines, basketball is probably the biggest thing. We’re very excited for that and we’re just very blessed and grateful to be in this position.”

Harper’s mother, Maria, is a high school boys assistant coach in New Jersey who coached Dylan and his brother Ron Jr, who now plays for the Boston Celtics.

“My mom, she’s not my coach no more, so I don’t get it as much anymore,” Harper said of motherly basketball advice. “But regular mom stuff with a little mix of basketball here and there.
“At the end of the day it’s more of, as long as you’re happy, I’m good.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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