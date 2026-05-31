Wemby edges closer to lifelong dream as Spurs knock out Thunder

Victor Wembanyama is within sight of realizing a lifelong dream after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to set up an NBA Finals clash with the New York Knicks.

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Wembanyama finished with 22 points and seven rebounds as the Spurs stunned the NBA champions Thunder 111-103 on the road to clinch the Western Conference finals series 4-3.

The win marked another milestone on Wembanyama’s rise as the new face of the NBA, just three years after he was chosen the number one pick in the 2023 draft.

The 2.24-meter Frenchman was hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent when he arrived, with LeBron James saluting the towering youngster as more like an “alien” rather than a “unicorn.”

“Winning the Larry O’Brien [NBA championship trophy] is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it – it’s a lifetime chance,” the 22-year-old said. “You never know when it’s gonna happen again. But the day we win it, it’s going to be an amazing day – the realization of a dream.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life.”

San Antonio will host the Finals opener on Thursday (HK time).

Julian Champagnie added 20 points as seven San Antonio players finished with double-digit points totals.

"So many big-time plays, so many guys stepping up," Wembanyama said. "Oh my god -- it's an unreal chance. My life is amazing and being with these guys that I love so, so, so much -- it's amazing.

"I want to have this feeling plenty, plenty more times in my life.

"You work all these hours that we put in, for these type of emotions. I want to win so bad -- it's like my life depends on it."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 35 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

