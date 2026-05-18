logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Fernandes 'proud' to match Premier League assists record

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Bruno Fernandes with his wife Ana Pinho and their children Matilde and Goncalo at the end of the match at Old Trafford. REUTERS
Bruno Fernandes with his wife Ana Pinho and their children Matilde and Goncalo at the end of the match at Old Trafford. REUTERS

Bruno Fernandes said he was proud to match the English Premier League assists record jointly held by "main names" Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne and is now targeting top spot on the charts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 31-year-old helped Michael Carrick's men wrap up third place by setting up Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Portuguese midfielder is just the third player to provide 20 assists in a Premier League season, joining Arsenal great Henry (2002/03) and Manchester City star De Bruyne (2019/20) in an elite bracket.

"Obviously I'm very proud," Fernandes said. "We're speaking about Thierry and Kevin, two of the main names of the Premier League, and for me I'm very grateful and I'm very happy to do it. It's a very proud moment."

Fernandes, named as United's player of the year for a record-breaking fifth time, now has the chance to reach 21 assists in Sunday's season finale at Brighton.

"Let's see," he said. "It doesn't change the way I play my game, so I will still have to create things for my team, and hopefully it can happen.

"But if it doesn't happen, I'm already very happy because I've never done 20 assists in the Premier League. I've never done 19 either, so even if I had finished with 19, I would be very happy."

The United captain was mobbed when Mbeumo converted his cross in the 76th minute, with goalkeeper Senne Lammens joining every United outfield player in celebrating a record he claims he only started thinking about when he collected his 19th assist.

"I'm very grateful to see their reaction more than mine because I wanted Bryan to celebrate his goal," Fernandes added. "I didn't want to make it about myself because at the end of the day scoring the goal is the biggest thing in football and all credit to Bryan because if he doesn't put it in the back of the net, my record will not be there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Aaron Rai is only the second Englishman to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. AFP
Something wonderful happens to Mr Nice Guy
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Team China fans celebrate during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. REUTERS
Flag gaffe infuriates Chinese table tennis fans
SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
Xabi Alonso will soon be pitting his wits on a regular basis with the likes of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. AFP
Alonso handed task of steadying Chelsea ship
SPORTS UPDATES
22 hours ago
HKBU Affiliated Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School clinches first-ever Jing Ying girls' badminton team title
SPORTS UPDATES
22 hours ago
Members of the Naegohyang women’s football team are welcomed by civic groups at the airport. REUTERS
Warm Incheon reception for North Korean team
SPORTS UPDATES
17-05-2026 17:20 HKT
K-pop powerhouse BTS will perform with Shakira and Madonna in the Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final. AFP
Pop megastars team up for football World Cup show
SPORTS UPDATES
14-05-2026 20:56 HKT
Should they compete at the World Cup, Iran’s players will train at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. AFP
US city waits for Iran’s team amid fog of war
SPORTS UPDATES
14-05-2026 14:43 HKT
Michael Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge in all competitions. REUTERS
Carrick on brink of permanent United job: reports
SPORTS UPDATES
13-05-2026 23:26 HKT
Victor Wembanyama fakes off Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. REUTERS
Dominant Wembanyama leaves Wolves flailing
SPORTS UPDATES
13-05-2026 14:45 HKT
Jason Collins in action for the Brooklyn Nets against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. REUTERS
First openly gay NBA player dies at 47 after brain cancer battle
SPORTS UPDATES
13-05-2026 13:40 HKT
(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
15 hours ago
Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks
NEWS
18 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guangxi, tremor felt in HK
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.