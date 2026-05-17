HKBU Affiliated Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School clinches first-ever Jing Ying girls' badminton team title

Read More
Pop megastars team up for football World Cup show
14-05-2026 20:56 HKT
US city waits for Iran’s team amid fog of war
14-05-2026 14:43 HKT
Carrick on brink of permanent United job: reports
13-05-2026 23:26 HKT
Dominant Wembanyama leaves Wolves flailing
13-05-2026 14:45 HKT
First openly gay NBA player dies at 47 after brain cancer battle
13-05-2026 13:40 HKT
Sergio Ramos agrees to buy boyhood club Sevilla: report
12-05-2026 20:31 HKT
LeBron undecided on future after Lakers bow out of playoffs
12-05-2026 19:26 HKT
Dravid happy to be a guardian of Euro T20 league
12-05-2026 18:59 HKT