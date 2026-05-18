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SPORTS UPDATES

Flag gaffe infuriates Chinese table tennis fans

SPORTS UPDATES
35 mins ago
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Team China fans celebrate during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. REUTERS
Team China fans celebrate during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. REUTERS

Angry Chinese table tennis fans have demanded an apology from the International Table Tennis Federation after the nation’s flag appeared incorrectly on official merchandise.

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A poster, T-shirt, and hoodie – priced between US$35 (HK$273) and US$67 – commemorating China’s victories at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London last week  featured a Chinese flag with six stars instead of five.

A later version appeared with the correct number of stars, but they were positioned incorrectly.

The merchandise has since been removed from the ITTF website.

Chinese fans reacted furiously to the errors, with one WeChat article that demanded apologies from the ITTF and Table Tennis England gaining more than 50,000 views. The errors were also widely shared on the social media platform Weibo.

“Do you have even the slightest respect for China and the athletes?” one fan wrote, tagging the ITTF and TTE and gaining more than 2,000 likes.

“Which country has a six-star flag?” another asked.

Others directed their fury at the Chinese Table Tennis Association, which has yet to comment publicly on the row. Others also complained that the merchandise omitted world number one Sun Yingsha, who won all her matches at the tournament, instead showing teammate Wang Manyu.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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