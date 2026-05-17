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SPORTS UPDATES

HKBU Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School clinches first-ever Jing Ying girls’ badminton team title

SPORTS UPDATES
49 mins ago
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The All Hong Kong Schools Jing Ying Badminton (Team) Tournament's boys' and girls' championship matches were held today at the Kai Tak Arena’s Sports Hall at the Kai Tak Sports Park.

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In the girls' championship match, HKBU Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School— featuring several youth representatives of Hong Kong — defeated Diocesan Girls' School, who were aiming for a three-peat, to win their first-ever team title in the Tournament.

Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School's best result in the tournament was third place in the previous three editions. This year, they performed exceptionally well, winning their semi-final match 3-2 on Saturday (May 16). In Sunday's final, they faced Diocesan Girls' School, who were aiming for a three-peat. Their first player took the lead 21-9.

In the subsequent doubles match, Wong Kam Fai Primary and Secondary School, fielding two Hong Kong youth team representatives, defeated their opponents by a score of 21-13, taking a 2-0 lead.

One of the Hong Kong youth team representatives then won the singles match 21-15, helping the school win the overall match 3-0 and claim their first-ever badminton team title in the Tournament.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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