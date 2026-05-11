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SPORTS UPDATES

Eta gets first Bundesliga win at fourth attempt

SPORTS UPDATES
34 mins ago
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Mary-Louise Eta deflected questions about being the first female coach to win a Bundesliga match. REUTERS
Mary-Louise Eta deflected questions about being the first female coach to win a Bundesliga match. REUTERS

Union Berlin swept to a 3-1 win at Mainz in the German Bundesliga to give manager Marie-Louise Eta her first victory in charge.

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Andrej Ilic, Oliver Burke and Josip Juranovic scored Union’s goals, while Sheraldo Becker pulled one back for the hosts. 

Eta, the first female coach of a men’s team in a top European league, took over last month and lost her first two games in charge before picking up her first point in a 2-2 home draw with Cologne last week, securing Union’s place in the Bundesliga next season.

As she has done since taking over the role, Eta deflected questions about being the first female coach to win a Bundesliga match and praised her players.

"We're really happy that we could show such a good performance in a difficult match," she told DAZN. "You're happy to win games, that's always the case, and it was simply nice that we could do it in the style and manner we did.

"It's pure joy."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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