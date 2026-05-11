Eta gets first Bundesliga win at fourth attempt

Union Berlin swept to a 3-1 win at Mainz in the German Bundesliga to give manager Marie-Louise Eta her first victory in charge.

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Andrej Ilic, Oliver Burke and Josip Juranovic scored Union’s goals, while Sheraldo Becker pulled one back for the hosts.

Eta, the first female coach of a men’s team in a top European league, took over last month and lost her first two games in charge before picking up her first point in a 2-2 home draw with Cologne last week, securing Union’s place in the Bundesliga next season.

As she has done since taking over the role, Eta deflected questions about being the first female coach to win a Bundesliga match and praised her players.

"We're really happy that we could show such a good performance in a difficult match," she told DAZN. "You're happy to win games, that's always the case, and it was simply nice that we could do it in the style and manner we did.

"It's pure joy."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE