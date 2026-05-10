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SPORTS UPDATES

‘Outstanding’ Doku keeping Blues in title race

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Jeremy Doku is challenged by Dango Ouattara. He has scored four goals in City’s last three games. AFP
Jeremy Doku is challenged by Dango Ouattara. He has scored four goals in City’s last three games. AFP

Pep Guardiola praised the “outstanding” Jeremy Doku for keeping Manchester City in the English Premier League title race with a superb strike in the 3-0 win against Brentford.

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Doku ended Brentford’s stubborn resistance on the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium when he curled a fine finish in the top corner.

It was the Belgium winger’s fourth goal in his last three games in all competitions for City, including a pair of dazzling efforts in a 3-3 draw at Everton. City’s failure to beat Everton has taken the destiny of the title race out of their hands, but Doku ensured they kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind the Gunners, who travel to face West Ham last night.

“Jeremy is outstanding in many things. Looks like a final product already and of course he can improve,” Guardiola said.

“Always had this incredible ability to dribble and to make action and connection, it’s outstanding. But now it’s winning games. I’m so incredibly pleased to have a guy that brings energy and that can score goals.”

Arsenal will clinch the title if they win their last three games against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace. “We will see, that is not in our hands. We will do our job and wait,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola conceded City’s failure to close out games at times this season is likely to prove their undoing. “It happened last season many times, now we’re more solid but we still give away,” he said. “That’s football, it’s how you react. I’m pleased for the way we have done it.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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