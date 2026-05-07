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SPORTS UPDATES

Wembanyama harnesses anger as Spurs hammer Timberwolves

SPORTS UPDATES
19 mins ago
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Victor Wembanyama looks to pass against Jaylen Clark and Anthony Edwards of Minnesota. AFP
Victor Wembanyama looks to pass against Jaylen Clark and Anthony Edwards of Minnesota. AFP

Victor Wembanyama was in imperious form as the San Antonio Spurs thrashed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 to level their NBA playoff series while the New York Knicks edged the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2-0 lead.

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Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks as the Spurs notched up their highest playoff score since 1983, two days after a home-court upset loss for the Western Conference second seeds.

The newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year also helped restrict Minnesota to just 35 points in the first half  to ensure the vital series-tying win was essentially decided by the break.

“I’m expecting this kind of response from myself, from my teammates, so I’m not surprised by any means,” said Wembanyama. 

“There is some ego. They assaulted us in Game One, we wanted to assault in Game Two,” the Frenchman added.

Minnesota’s 24-point halftime deficit widened in the second half, peaking at 47 points, before San Antonio rested their starters.

The performance came after Minnesota’s head coach had accused Wembanyama of repeated illegal goaltending violations in the opener of the best-of-seven series, during which the Spurs center had made a playoff-record 12 blocks.

Asked if there had been any anger on his part entering this game, Wembanyama replied: “There always is. In the playoffs, magnify that.”

Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, who shone in the opener on his return from a left knee injury, was restricted to 12 points and spent the final quarter on the bench icing his legs.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson spearheaded a late surge as the Knicks beat Philadelphia 108-102.

The underdog Sixers were without injured star Joel Embiid, but they put up a fierce fight in a game featuring 25 lead changes.

Brunson’s clutch play – including eight fourth-quarter points – ensured victory, with the Knicks talisman finishing with 26 points.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 26 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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