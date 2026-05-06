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Best summer job ever: US$50,000 for‘World Cup Watcher’

SPORTS UPDATES
52 mins ago
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The biggest World Cup in history, which this year will feature 48 teams, will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS
The biggest World Cup in history, which this year will feature 48 teams, will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS

Forget the status that comes with the corner office, the best job in America this summer will pay one individual US$50,000 (HK$390,000)  to watch all 104 football World Cup matches.

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Fox Sports has teamed up with job site Indeed to find “Chief World Cup Watcher” - what they’re calling the best summer job on the market - who will watch every match from inside a custom-built glass cube in the heart of New York City’s Times Square.

The chosen fan will be required to watch every minute of the matches on Fox One, the official streaming platform of the 2026 World Cup, while creating and sharing social content, turning every game into a live watch party for thousands of tourists and commuters passing by.

“It will be the best summer job on the market, but only for one wild fan who is up to the once-in-a-lifetime task,” the companies said.

Fans can apply for the role through Indeed and the winner will be revealed on June 6 during Fox’s broadcast of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The biggest World Cup in history, which this year will feature 48 teams, will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. 

REUTERS
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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