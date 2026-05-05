Wembanyama's record night in vain as Timberwolves pounce

Anthony Edwards returned from injury to eclipse a record-breaking defensive performance from Victor Wembanyama as the Minnesota Timberwolves upset the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in the opener of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

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Defensive player of the year Wembanyama muscled his way to 12 blocks – a postseason record – to go with 15 rebounds and 11 points but that was not enough to thwart the Timberwolves.

Edwards, who missed the final two games of Minnesota’s first-round series win over Denver with a left knee injury, scored 18 points from the bench despite clearly being short of full fitness. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 21 points.

“We just want to win,” Edwards said. “I may not be as athletic as I usually am, but I got to be able to box out and make those small plays and win a big-time game.”

San Antonio nearly snatched a win but Julian Champagnie’s attempted buzzer-beater bounced off the rim.

Wembanyama vowed an improvement when San Antonio attempt to level the series in Game Two on Thursday (HK time). "Obviously we have to be better," he said.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored 35 points as the New York Knicks pummeled the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 to grab a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

New York's offense erupted for 74 points in the first half and the Knicks were always in control against a dangerous Sixers side who upset the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round.

Philadelphia's big three of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George failed to fire, shooting a combined 12-of-31 in the face of a stifling New York defense.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE