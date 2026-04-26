Kenyan makes history with first sub-two-hour marathon in London

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe broke the two-hour mark for the first time in history yesterday in winning the London Marathon.

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Defending champion Sawe was locked in a tight battle with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in the closing stages but surged clear to cross the line in one hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds.

Kejelcha, running his first-ever marathon, also dipped under two hours, with a time of 1:59:41, with Uganda’s Jacob Kiplomo third in 2:00:28.

"We started the race well and at the end of the race, I was feeling strong," said Sawe. "Finally reaching the finishing line, I saw the time, and I was so excited to see I had run a world record today.

"I was very prepared because coming to London for the second time was so important to me, and that's why I prepared well for it."

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 in October 2019, becoming the first person in recorded history to do a sub-two-hour marathon.

But the time was not ratified as a world record because he ran with specialized shoes, standard competition rules for pacing and fluids were not followed, and it was not an open event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE