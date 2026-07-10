SK Hynix options to trade two business days after Nasdaq debut, sources say

U.S. exchange operators including Cboe Global Markets and Nasdaq expect to list options on SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares two business days after the stock's trading debut, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

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The South Korean chipmaker, which raised US$26.5 billion (HK$206.7 billion) in share sale, is set to make its Wall Street entry later in the day. Analysts say it will be a crucial test of investor faith in the AI trade after a recent pullback in chip stocks.

Options tied to the Nasdaq listing will trade according to existing regulatory rules and the Options Listing Procedures Plan framework, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the information is confidential.

SK Hynix, which is valued at about US$1.03 trillion based on its South Korea-listed shares, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Options trading allows market participants to hedge risk or bet on future share-price moves, typically increasing liquidity and price discovery in a stock.

Investors have poured money into companies tied to the AI boom, betting that years of heavy spending on chips and computing infrastructure will drive steady demand for companies such as SK Hynix.

More recently, however, concerns about lofty valuations have triggered bouts of volatility across the sector.

"In a shallow correction, SK Hynix holds up better because its supply is the most locked and the most strategic. In a deep AI winter, Micron's diversification and U.S. positioning make it the relative safe haven," said Daniel Newman, CEO of tech research firm Futurum Group.

Heavy retail participation could also make the stock's options market active, as traders seek leveraged exposure to AI-related names, a dynamic that can amplify gains as well as losses.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's options launched last month have attracted record trading volumes.

Nasdaq's options exchanges captured the largest share of SpaceX's options trading on the first day the contracts were listed, one of the sources said, adding that the exchange operator handles the highest volume of single-stock options trading.

Reuters