logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

SpaceX's near-term AI payoff seen tethered to Earth, not outer space

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
SpaceX's Starship rocket is pictured after launching as seen from South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. January 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceX's Starship rocket is pictured after launching as seen from South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. January 16, 2025. REUTERS

Infrastructure providers, particularly data centers, are poised to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom as businesses and consumers rapidly adopt the technology for applications ranging from software coding and robotics to everyday tasks such as shopping and planning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

SpaceX, a major AI player, has already started monetizing compute by striking deals with enterprise customers, including Anthropic, for its Colossus supercomputer clusters. In contrast, its orbital AI plan remains a longer-term opportunity that depends on the introduction of Starship rockets, lower launch costs and technological advances.

Company filings analyzed by Reuters and commentary from research houses show that revenue from its latest compute contracts is set to far exceed sales from other segments this year.

"The narrative that (orbital) will fundamentally disrupt terrestrial data centers is a little bit overblown. Any kind of displacement of terrestrial data centers is 10 years plus out," said Anthony Milovantsev, a partner at consultancy firm Altman Solon.

J.P. Morgan expects SpaceX to expand terrestrial AI compute capacity to about 9 gigawatts by 2029 - roughly equivalent to four times the power generated by the Hoover Dam.

"Beyond 2029, we expect SpaceX to pivot to orbital compute for incremental capacity additions, while continuing to operate and maintain its terrestrial compute clusters," the brokerage said.

TERRESTRIAL COMPUTE BEGINS TO PAY OFF

SpaceX's deals with Anthropic, Alphabet's Google and Reflection AI for its Colossus compute facilities are expected to generate more than $28 billion in annual revenue.

That figure far exceeds SpaceX's 2025 AI revenue of about $3.2 billion and surpasses revenue from its launch and Starlink connectivity businesses individually, according to Reuters calculations.

Analysts cautioned that the contracts contain termination provisions and should not be viewed as guaranteed long-term recurring revenue.

SpaceX invested nearly $18 billion in AI infrastructure and development in 2025, including about $12.7 billion in AI-related capital expenditure and $5.1 billion in AI research and development, dwarfing spending on its space and connectivity businesses, according to company filings analyzed by Reuters.

Colossus and Colossus II together provide roughly one gigawatt of AI compute capacity, placing SpaceX among the world's largest AI compute operators. Analysts expect that footprint to expand several-fold over the next few years.

Several brokerages also cite SpaceX's $60 billion acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor as evidence the company is expanding beyond infrastructure into enterprise software, allowing it to monetize both AI applications and the computing capacity behind them.

ORBITAL AI REMAINS A LONG-TERM BET

Most brokerages that initiated coverage of SpaceX following its IPO are treating orbital AI as a longer-term opportunity, while basing their near-term financial forecasts around terrestrial AI infrastructure.

"We view the long-term viability of orbital data centers as unproven and highly dependent on key technological milestones that have yet to be fully realized," BofA analysts said in a note.

Analysts broadly expect terrestrial compute to drive SpaceX's growth and earnings for the rest of the decade, with orbital AI dependent on Starship achieving rapid reusability, lower launch costs and advances in satellite engineering.

Most say that Starship may eventually help deploy solar-powered computing satellites that could reduce costs associated with energy, cooling and land - some of the bugbears of terrestrial data centers.

The debate, analysts say, is no longer about SpaceX's ability to build and monetize AI infrastructure. Rather, it is more about how quickly it turns that opportunity into a viable business beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Reuters

SpaceXAIspace

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of SK Hynix is seen on its product during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix options to trade two business days after Nasdaq debut, sources say
INNOVATION
31 mins ago
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China tightens DeepSeek and other AI models as US embraces cheaper Chinese LLMs
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
People stand near a logo of SK Hynix at the South Korean chipmaker's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix advisors win big fee windfall after modest SpaceX payday
INNOVATION
11 hours ago
Micron logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Micron boosts US investment plan again, commits US$250 billion through 2035
INNOVATION
13 hours ago
The SK hynix logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix to price US offering at US$149 per ADR, source says
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 22:58 HKT
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS
Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 22:15 HKT
New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long attends the inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS.
Taiwan central bank chief warns of AI bubble risk
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 16:27 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS.
Meta to build C$13 billion Alberta data center, its first in Canada
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 14:39 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China plans to let top AI firms buy limited Nvidia H200 chips, the Information reports
FINANCE
09-07-2026 14:36 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 11:52 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Photo from AFP)
FBI money laundering probe and referee controversy cloud Argentina's World Cup title defense
FOOTBALL
09-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.